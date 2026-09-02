Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Souvenirs And Scars

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Summer has come to an end…which means the vacations and weekends away have also come to an end. Did you travel anywhere fun? When the boys were younger, vacations included souvenirs!

Sometimes it was a toy that reminded us of the location; sometimes it was a T-shirt. For me, I have a cupboard full of coffee cups from multiple national parks.

Matter of fact, as I’m writing this devotional thought, I’m sipping coffee from one of those cups, reminiscing about the incredible sights of mountains and waterfalls in Yosemite.

A good souvenir will bring back the memories and remind us of various happenings and sights. Unfortunately, there are other things that remind us of our past, including scars.

James Jeda, from Sudan, was tied up and thrown into a fire as a child by Muslim soldiers because he was a Christian who would not renounce his faith.

He survived the fire but is covered with scars reminding him of the day his faith stood strong. (Extreme Devotion, Voice of Martyrs)

God says, “Think back on those early days when you first learned about Christ. Remember how you remained faithful even though it meant terrible suffering.

Sometimes you were exposed to public ridicule and were beaten, and sometimes you helped others who were suffering the same things. You suffered along with those who were thrown into jail, and when all you owned was taken from you, you accepted it with joy.” (Hebrews 10:32-35)

As students go back to school, many will stand for their faith as they get involved in Campus Huddles and Team Bible studies, lead their team in prayer or take part in other events.

Praise God they won’t face the same detriment as James did, but they may still face persecution. They may get bullied, ostracized or ridiculed because of their faith.

But in those moments, accept it with joy! Joy? Yes! As God said, “You knew there were better things waiting for you that will last forever. So do not throw away this confident trust in the Lord. Remember the great reward it brings you!”

As we go to school, work or into a situation where our faith may be challenged, remember the passionate pursuit of God’s love for you.

Remember what Jesus did for you on the cross. Like a souvenir, I’m sure there is something in your life, a moment or memory, that will encourage you today that God is faithful!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.