Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – The Path Ahead Of Us

By: Rex Stump

As I hiked alone in a remote area of Sedona, I came to a flooded river. It was wide, deep, and the water was flowing fast. Being alone, I knew that I shouldn’t attempt to cross the river for a multitude of reasons.

I walked along the bank of the river for a long time trying to find a safe place to cross, so that I could reach my destined goal. It never happened. I never crossed, I never completed that trail, I never reached the summit that day. It was a disappointing day.

Have you had days in which your plans never came to fruition? Have you had days in which things didn’t go as planned? I’m sure you have, we all have.

But have you had days in which things didn’t go as you planned; and they were better? Have you had days in which you look back and say, “only God could be responsible for this great day?”

In the book of Joshua, chapter three, we read that Joshua, and the Israelites were supposed to cross the Jordan River to advance into God’s promised land!

They’ve waited for years to do this…but a flooded river changed their plans. After three days of camping by the river, hearing the rushing waters, and seeing no way around…God told them to get ready to cross!

Joshua records that historical moment; “It was the harvest season, and the Jordan was overflowing its banks. But as soon as the feet of the priests who were carrying the Ark touched the water at the river’s edge, the water above that point began backing up a great distance away at a town called Adam, which is near Zarethan. And the water below that point flowed on to the Dead Sea until the riverbed was dry.” (3:15-16)

That day, a couple million people walked across a dry riverbed! Why? “He did this so all the nations of the earth might know that the Lord’s hand is powerful, and so you might fear the Lord your God forever.” (4:24)

Despite the kind of day, you may or may not have, make sure you recognize when God shows up! We will naturally have days that are filled with challenges, but when you see things supernaturally happen, pause and see that God is doing something special. Give God the glory for His power. Fear the Lord our God!

Sometimes our way is flooded or blocked. Sometimes we can’t go in the direction we want to go. Sometimes God miraculously opens a way forward that we can’t see.

Regardless, of your plans and hopes, trust God. God is not an old man, the guy in the sky, a genie with wishes, your pilot, coach, or good luck charm.

He is God! He is Holy, full of grace and mercy. He is almighty, all-powerful, all-knowing, and He alone is to be worshipped.

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.