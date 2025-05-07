Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Jumping Jehoshaphat!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

I was reading in 2 Chronicles, and I discovered more about a king who was trying to follow God’s direction.

King Jehoshaphat was his name. I chuckled to myself, as I remembered his name growing up. “Jumping Jehoshaphat” was a phrase I heard in my youth. It was basically used to express surprise or excitement, without using stronger expletives.

Of course, no Biblical passage mentions Jehoshaphat jumping or leaping. However, in chapter 20, King Jehoshaphat finds himself facing an army larger than he can imagine. In that moment, he seeks God! He calls for a national time of prayer and fasting. Take note, troubling times should compel us to pray and fast with others.

He prayed, and God answered through a Levite in the crowd! God’s reply included the following: (portions from 15-17)

“Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast number, for the battle is not yours, but God’s.” “You do not have to fight this battle.” “…stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord. He is with you, Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid or discouraged. Tomorrow, go out to face them, for Yahweh is with you.’”

Which words of God most resonate with you? Do not be afraid! Yahweh is with you! Stand still! Or how about, “the battle belongs to the Lord!” Have you sung that song lately? It’s mentioned often throughout the Old Testament!

The next day they marched to war with the singers in front of the army. And as they marched, they sang, “Give thanks to the Lord, for His faithful love endures forever.”

(Sounds like Psalm 100:4-5). “And the moment they began their shouts and praises, the Lord set an ambush against the Ammonites, Moabites, and the inhabitants of Mount Seir who came to fight against Judah, and they were defeated!” (Verse 22)

When Jehoshaphat’s army arrived at the battlefield, all they could see was dead bodies. The enemy attacked each other, and completely wiped out their own army! Maybe… maybe in his excitement he jumped! Maybe a phrase expressing surprise came from his mouth. Maybe.

But what we do know, is that God is faithful. In our weaknesses, in our moments of being outnumbered, seek God. Pray. Fast. Gather with other believers and turn to God.

And when He responds with direction, march forward praising God, for the battle belongs to Him!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.