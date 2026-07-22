Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Winning The Battle Against Worry

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

We live in a world where we are bombarded with incoming messages on our phones, watches, computers and TVs.

Our ears are covered by headphones, air pods, or ear buds, receiving messages that will either lift us up or knock us down.

For some athletes there is a constant voice of critique coming from the media, the stands, even possibly from your own team or home.

Be alert to what you are hearing! Take note of what you listen to, for what you allow into your life will change you from the inside out.

In psychology, there’s a principle called “the law of cognition.” Simply stated, what you think about determines who you become. Even non-Christians know this, as the Hindus teach, “Man becomes that of which he thinks.”

Descartes, the famous French philosopher, wrote, “I think, therefore I am.” The amazing thing is that God spoke of this before the law of cognition was even a thing.

Proverbs 4:23, “Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life.” In another translation, “Be careful how you think; your life is shaped by your thoughts.” (GNT)

So, to calm our anxiety and win the war over worry, we must think rightly, with our attention to God’s truth. The goal is to replace worried thoughts with worthy thoughts.

Romans 8:5-6 says, “Those who are dominated by the sinful nature think about sinful things, but those who are controlled by the Holy Spirit think about things that please the Spirit. So letting your sinful nature control your mind leads to death. But letting the Spirit control your mind leads to life and peace.”

When our minds are governed by the Holy Spirit and filled with the Scripture, we’re training them to move from panic to peace, from worry to worship, and from anxiety to confident trust.

I would encourage you to put a few verses from God’s Word on a 3×5 card, piece of paper, sticky note…and put it somewhere you will see it. Look at it, break it down into phrases, emphasizing each word. Repeat that phrase or sentence several times.

Internalizing Scripture through memorization and meditation has power to transform us and even to convert our circumstances and surroundings from anxiety-inducing to praise-producing.

The Apostle Paul told us to find peace we should draw near to Him, rejoice in who the Lord is, give thanks, pray, and fix our thoughts on the right things!

More specifically he said, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8 NIV)

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.