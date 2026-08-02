Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Injured In Toledo Crash, Office Says

The office of U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur released a statement on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after the congresswoman was injured in a crash in Toledo. Kaptur, a Democrat, represents Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties.

The following statement was released by her office:

“This morning Congresswoman Kaptur was a passenger in a vehicle on her way to a church service when the car she was traveling in was struck. She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries. “We look forward to additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident. Congresswoman Kaptur is thankful for the quick actions of first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who arrived promptly on scene, and the medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash. “She expressed her deep gratitude to the hundreds of constituents who have reached out and looks forward to returning to a full schedule soon.”

— Press Release

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