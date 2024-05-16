D3 BASEBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Archbold Blanks Northwood 10-0 Behind Seiler’s Perfect Game

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER SECTIONAL SEMIS … Stephen Diller lifts a fly ball and reaches on an error in the second inning versus Northwood. VIEW 50 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Archbold 10 Northwood 0 (5 innings)

ARCHBOLD – Jayden Seiler tossed a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts as No. 5 seed Archbold blanked Northwood to advance to the sectional finals.

Brian Burrowes and Jett Baun each had a single with two RBIs for the Streaks. Archbold trav...