D4 SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINAL: Early Offense Leads Lexington Past Bryan, 6-1

GLOVE WORK … Thea Staten flips the ball to first with her glove for the out on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

LEADING HITTER … Amiyah Langham clubs a single to center, one of her two hits on the day.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

CLYDE (May 29, 2025) – Lexington struck early against Bryan’s Thea Staten and then rode the domin...