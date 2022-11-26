Delta @ Pettisville Boys Varsity Basketball

Delta 44 Pettisville 37

PETTISVILLE – Delta shot a blistering 52% from the floor overall and 56% from three-point range as they started their season with a road win over Pettisville.

The Panthers were topped by 19 points from Bryce Gillen and Bryer Knapp chipped in with 14.

Cayden Jacoby recorded 15 points and seven rebounds for Pettisville and Sean Adkins connected on three treys to finish with 13.

DELTA (44) – Ju. Ruple 2; J. Gibbons 0; Knapp 14; Roth 0; Gillen 19; Ja. Ruple 4; Risner 5; Totals: 9-5-11 – 44

PETTISVILLE (37) – Leppelmeier 3; Ripke 4; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 13; Beck 2; Jacoby 15; Fenton 0; Totals: 7-5-8 – 37

Delta 7 7 11 19 — 44

Pettisville 5 7 13 12 — 37

Junior Varsity: Delta, 34-18

Freshman: Delta, 32-12

