Edgerton @ Bryan Boys Varsity Basketball

Bryan 47 Edgerton 44

BRYAN – Evan Cox had 12 points and Sam Herold added 10 to lead the Golden Bears past Edgerton 47-44.

While Bryan had six players in the scoring column, the Bulldogs offense came from three players led by Nathan Swank who buried five trifectas to finish with 25 points and Quentin Blue tallied 12.

EDGERTON (44) – Blue 12; Everetts 7; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 0; Swank 25; Krontz 0: Totals: 12-5-5 – 44

BRYAN (47) – Pelz 0; Cox 12; Kepler 9; Langenderfer 4; Herold 10; Dominique 7; Watson 0; Koenig 0; Brown 5; Totals: 15-2-11 – 47

Edgerton 10 11 12 11 – 44

Bryan 12 8 17 10 – 47

Junior Varsity: Bryan, 41-34

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.