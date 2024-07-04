Did You Miss Local Firework Displays? Two More Area Options Remain

As the Fourth of July festivities wind down, there are still opportunities to experience the magic of stunning firework displays in the local communities of Angola, Indiana, and Defiance, Ohio.

While many celebrations have concluded, these remaining events promise to captivate audiences with dazzling lights and family-friendly activities.

Angola, Indiana On July 4, 2024, Angola will come alive with its annual Fourth of July celebration at Commons Park, 299 South St. John Street. Commencing with a vibrant parade in downtown Angola at 11 a.m., the day will unfold with a plethora of activities, including a hotdog giveaway, a thrilling skydiving display, and a delightful petting zoo. As the evening approaches, the sky above Commons Park will erupt with the brilliance of a fireworks display, creating an enchanting spectacle for all to enjoy.

Defiance, Ohio On Friday, July 5, 2024, Defiance will host its Fireworks Celebration, offering an opportunity for families to come together and experience a night of wonder. The fireworks, scheduled to begin at dusk, will be visible from various prime viewing locations, such as Pontiac Park (East River Drive), Kingsbury Park (East Front Street), and the Fort Defiance Grounds (Fort Street). Prior to the main event, Kingsbury Park will be abuzz with activities from 4-9 p.m., featuring delectable food and engaging children’s activities, creating an ideal setting for families to revel in the pre-firework excitement.