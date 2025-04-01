Williams SWCD Offering Clinic On Managing Your Pond

PRESS RELEASE – Need help managing your pond? Would you like to improve it, but don’t know how. Then attend a ‘Pond Clinic’ on Tuesday, April 15, and have Bryan Kinter, Fisheries Biologist, from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife answer your questions.

He will cover the basics of managing your pond especially for fishing, what to stock and what not to stock, basic harvest guidelines, fish kills, and basic vegetation control.

Don Kimpel, Edon Farmers Co-Op, will also be on hand to answer your questions, especially about pond aerators. Superior Farm Supply will have a display and informational handouts on aquatic plants and chemical control.

The Pond Clinic is being sponsored by the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District. It will be held at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, starting at 5:00 p.m. with a hot dog roast.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested by contacting the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395 by April 14. The Williams SWCD and ODA are an equal opportunity provider and employer.