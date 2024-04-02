Dinosaur Fossil Museum Coming To West Unity Church Of Christ

(PRESS RELEASE) – Creation Truth Foundation Inc., of Noble, OK, is pleased to announce that they will be bringing their Mobile Museum of Earth History that features world-class dinosaur fossils to the West Unity Church of Christ on May 5-8, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. each evening.

Creation Truth Foundation is a worldview ministry that equips disciples to trust the Bible’s history for its accuracy so they will trust its promise for their destiny.

The ministry seeks to rescue souls from an evolutionary to a Biblical worldview by emphasizing the historicity and trustworthiness of God’s Word beginning in Genesis.

To that extent, the ministry travels with the largest mobile collection of dinosaur fossils in the Christian world, using them and the latest scientific discoveries to show the historical reality of the Genesis account.

In 2023, the ministry traveled 57,877 miles to 64 events in 16 states. Attendance totaling 29,858 were able to see the fossils and hear the saving message of Jesus Christ.

This event is being hosted by West Unity Church of Christ, located at 1205 W. Jackson St, West Unity, OH. In addition to the Museum, the church is also welcoming Ryan Cox for a series of seminars entitled Dinosaurs, Design and Destiny. Ryan’s passion and excitement while addressing a variety of topics on Creationism will challenge you.

Creation Truth Foundation will also have books, videos, and other resources available for purchase. Don’t miss this opportunity to see this exciting display of these “Terrible Lizards.” Come visit the Museum and stay for the program!

Any additional information can be obtained by contacting the church at 419-924-9494.