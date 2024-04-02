Never Let Go Ministries Speaks At Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast

Mary and Victor Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries went to St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance Ohio this past Saturday and gave their presentation to the Northwest Ohio Fellowship Breakfast.

They also had literature available for people to take, and to help learn more about alcohol and substance abuse.

The team of St. John’s provided a delicious breakfast, and it was truly a day of fellowship for everyone in attendance. Victor and Mary felt blessed to be there.

Pictured are from left to right, front row, Victor and Mary Juarez of NLG, and George Westrick of St. John’s. Back row: Neil Seimet, Father David Cirata, and Martin Nezick.

Never Let Go Ministries is preparing for their upcoming Luncheon of Hope which will be held in the Village Town Hall gymnasium on Sat. April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call Lisa at 419-212-1155, or NLG at 419-212-2777 with any questions.

More information is on their Never Let Go Ministries Facebook page. They are looking for hostesses.