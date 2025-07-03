DISTRICT 1 ACME BASEBALL DISTRICTS: Bryan Rallies Late For 5-2 Win Over Napoleon

GOING THE DISTANCE … Cam Bukowski delivers a pitch in a complete game 5-2 win over Napoleon. Bukowski allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HOT CORNER … Bryan third baseman Jacob Uran charges in to field a ball in an ACME baseball district win over Napoleon.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN (July 2, 2025) - So...