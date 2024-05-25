DIVISION II SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINAL: Bryan Beats Lexington 4-1 To Clinch First Ever Trip To State

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

SHELBY (May 24, 2024) – The third trip to regionals has certainly been the charm for the Bryan Lady Bears.

After beating Maumee on Wednesday to advance to their first regional final in program history, Bryan is headed to the final four for the first time after knocking off Lexington 4-1 on Friday in Shelby.

Bryan scratched the scoreboard in the second inning with Mylie Vollmer drawing a two-walk and then a throwing error by Lexington pitcher Jillian Morr on a bunt by Tabithah Taylor allowed Vollmer to come around and score before Taylor was out at second base trying to advance on the play to end the frame.

The Lady Lex would get the run back in the third after a lead-off walk to Emily Asher and then a one-out double to left by Morr scored Asher to tie the game 1-1.

A sacrifice bunt moved Morr to third, but she would be caught trying to swipe home to end the frame.

The Golden Bears turned to the long ball to grab the lead in the third after Marlee Yoder reached on an error to start the inning.

Bryan freshman Amiyah Langham would hit a two-run blast to left, her second home run of the regionals, for a 3-1 Bryan lead.

It was Kailee Thiel’s turn to get in the act, after the next two Bryan batters were retired, the senior launched a solo home run to straight away center to make it 4-1 Bryan after three innings.

Lexington threatened in the fourth by putting two runners on base, but Thea Staten answered with back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning.

That would be Lexington’s last real scoring chance of the day as Staten allowed just one hit over the final three innings and struck out eight of the last 10 batters she faced, including the last seven of the game.

For the day, Staten allowed three hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Circleville Logan Elm (21-8) will be the opponent for Bryan in the Division II state semifinals on Friday, May 31 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. First pitch is slated for 12:30pm.

LEXINGTON 001 000 0 – 1 3 3

BRYAN 013 000 x – 4 4 1

Records: Lexington 27-3, Bryan 21-5

WINNING PITCHER: Staten (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Morr (6 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LEADING HITTERS: (Lexington) J. Morr – double, RBI; K. Boyd – double; (Bryan) Langham – home run, 2 RBIs; Thiel – home run