DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Bryan Falls Short In State Title Game To Top Ranked Canfield, 4-0

STATE RUNNERS-UP … The Bryan Lady Bears pose with the state runner-up trophy after falling to No. 1 Canfield 4-0 in the state title game. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

AKRON (June 1, 2024) – Top-ranked Canfield jumped on Bryan early with a three-run first inning which was more then enough offense for starting pitcher Malena Toth who struck out 10 and allowed just two hits for a 4-0 win in the Division II state championship game at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Bryan starter Thea Staten looked like she was going to escape the first inning unscathed after allowing a one-out double to Sydney Lutz when she got Toth looking for the second out of the inning.

Staten would walk Leah Figueroa and Faith Morell was hit by a pitch to load the bags for the Cardinals.

Following her two-hit, two RBI game in the state semifinal for Canfield, Caylee Ortiz delivered again with a line drive off the fence in left to clear the bases and make it 3-0.

While the Bryan offense was silenced, Canfield added another run in the third as Figueroa led things off with a double off the base of the fence in center field.

A Morell sacrifice bunt moved Figueroa to third and Marina Koenig lined an RBI single to center to give the Cardinals a 4-0 advantage.

Toth was the story of the game as she kept Bryan hitters off balance all afternoon with the Bears hitting just three balls to the outfield, two of them for outs.

Staten accounted for Bryan’s two hits in the game with a bloop single to right in the first inning and an infield single in the fourth.

Staten settled in after the rocky first inning and allowed just three Cardinal hits the rest of the day and totaled eight strikeouts.

BRYAN 000 000 0 – 0 2 0

CANFIELD 301 000 x – 4 5 0

Records: Bryan 22-6, Canfield 27-3

WINNING PITCHER: Toth (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Staten (6 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Bryan) Staten – 2 singles; (Canfield) Ortiz – double, 3 RBIs; Lutz – double; Figueroa – double, 2 runs