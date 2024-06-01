ACME BASEBALL: Pettisville Gets 8-7 Walk-Off Win Over Delta

By: Joe Blystone

(PETTISVILLE) - With the sun gone and the very distinct possibility of the unspeakable tie in a baseball game, Pettisville's Creighton Aeschliman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh that forced home the winning run in the Blackbirds 8-7 marathon victory over Delta.

The Birds entered the final inning of the lengthy affair knotted at 7-7 but loaded the sacks with some help from the Panthers.

Lead-off batter Aiden Crawford reached on an error and one out later River ...