ACME BASEBALL: Pettisville Gets 8-7 Walk-Off Win Over Delta

By: Joe Blystone
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
publisher@thevillagereporter.com
(PETTISVILLE) - With the sun gone and the very distinct possibility of the unspeakable tie in a baseball game, Pettisville's Creighton Aeschliman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh that forced home the winning run in the Blackbirds 8-7 marathon victory over Delta.
The Birds entered the final inning of the lengthy affair knotted at 7-7 but loaded the sacks with some help from the Panthers.
Lead-off batter Aiden Crawford reached on an error and one out later River ...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!