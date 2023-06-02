DIVISION IV BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL: Missed Opportunities Prove Costly As North Central Falls To St. Henry 5-1

OUT AT HOME … North Central catcher Connor Gendron tags Redskin Drew Schwieterman for the final out of the third inning to keep the score 2-0 in favor of St. Henry. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Nate Calvin

ELIDA (JUNE 1, 2023) – After being held in-check by St. Henry starting pitcher Lucas Clune for the first four innings, North Central mounted scoring threats in the last three innings.

The Eagles loaded the bags in each inning but could produce just one run as they left ten runners on base for the day in falling 5-1 to the Redskins at Ed Sandy Field in Elida.