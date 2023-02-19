DIVISION IV GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Stryker Uses Big Second Half To Beat Lincolnview 46-34 For Sectional Title

SECTIONAL TITLE … Taylore Rethmel lets fly from long range in the first half. Rethmel connected on three treys and finished with 11 points on the night for Stryker. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

BRYAN - Knotted at 19-19 at halftime, Stryker outscored Lincolnview 27-15 in the second half to claim a sectional title, with a 46-34 win.

The fourth quarter played a huge factor, with Stryker outscoring Lincolnview, 12-4.