Edgerton Now Home To Little Library

PHOTO PROVIDED BY ROBERT DAY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LITTLE LIBRARY … The new little library is located between Day Carpet and Studio 34 and was done with the help of Jilleena Goebel (left) and Karissa Merillat (right).

The Village of Edgerton’s Mayor Robert Day was proud to announce the addition of a little library. As the weather warms up and people become more active, this little library will allow 24 / 7 access to reading materials.

The box, donated by The Bryan Times, was the idea of Edgerton’s Jilleena Goebel. With the help of summer intern Karissa Merillat, who paint...