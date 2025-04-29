Yost Cracks Down On Shady Used-Car Dealerships

(PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing six defunct used-car dealerships that failed to provide vehicle titles to dozens of consumers.

In each of the lawsuits – filed in the Common Pleas Courts of Butler, Fairfield, Fayette, Licking, Stark and Wood counties – an auto dealership and its operator are accused of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act.

“Buying a used car without knowing the dealer’s reputation is a roll of the fuzzy dice,” Yost said. “Reading online reviews and checking for a history of complaints could spare you the headache of a bad deal.”

To help consumers with title problems who bought used cars from the defendants, Yost’s Consumer Protection Section has issued payments totaling $312,690 from the Title Defect Recision (TDR) fund.

The TDR fund aids consumers who do not receive titles within 40 days of a vehicle purchase, as Ohio law requires.

Here’s a summary of the six lawsuits:

Butler County: Sirius Motors

Timothy Thacker and his Monroe used-car dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved six title-related complaints using $86,319 from the TDR fund.

Fairfield County: Highway 22 Auto Sales

This lawsuit names Debra Jeffers and her Lancaster dealership. Yost’s office has resolved 10 title-related complaints using $39,121 from the TDR fund.

Fayette County: Robinson Auto

Shawn Robinson and his Jeffersonville dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved 10 title-related complaints using $62,454 from the TDR fund.

Licking County: Ohio Luxury Imports

This lawsuit names Renato Jovanovski and his Reynoldsburg dealership. Yost’s office has resolved 15 title-related complaints with $71,858 from the TDR fund.

Stark County: Automax of Canton

Elias Eberly and his Canton dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved five title-related complaints using $46,055 from the TDR fund.

Wood County: Prestige Family Cars

John Stauffer and his Perrysburg dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved three title-related complaints with $6,883 from the TDR fund.

Ohioans who believe they have been victims of unfair or deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.