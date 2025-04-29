Yost Cracks Down On Shady Used-Car Dealerships

(PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing six defunct used-car dealerships that failed to provide vehicle titles to dozens of consumers.
In each of the lawsuits – filed in the Common Pleas Courts of Butler, Fairfield, Fayette, Licking, Stark and Wood counties – an auto dealership and its operator are accused of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act.
“Buying a used car without knowing the dealer’s reputation is a roll of the fuzzy dice,” Yost said. “Reading online reviews and checking for a history of complaints could spare you the headache of a bad deal.”
To help consumers with title problems who bought used cars from the defendants, Yost’s Consumer Protection Section has issued payments totaling $312,690 from the Title Defect Recision (TDR) fund.
The TDR fund aids consumers who do not receive titles within 40 days of a vehicle purchase, as Ohio law requires.
Here’s a summary of the six lawsuits:
Butler County: Sirius Motors
Timothy Thacker and his Monroe used-car dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved six title-related complaints using $86,319 from the TDR fund.
Fairfield County: Highway 22 Auto Sales
This lawsuit names Debra Jeffers and her Lancaster dealership. Yost’s office has resolved 10 title-related complaints using $39,121 from the TDR fund.
Fayette County: Robinson Auto
Shawn Robinson and his Jeffersonville dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved 10 title-related complaints using $62,454 from the TDR fund.
Licking County: Ohio Luxury Imports
This lawsuit names Renato Jovanovski and his Reynoldsburg dealership. Yost’s office has resolved 15 title-related complaints with $71,858 from the TDR fund.
Stark County: Automax of Canton
Elias Eberly and his Canton dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved five title-related complaints using $46,055 from the TDR fund.
Wood County: Prestige Family Cars
John Stauffer and his Perrysburg dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved three title-related complaints with $6,883 from the TDR fund.
Ohioans who believe they have been victims of unfair or deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.