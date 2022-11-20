Edon @ North Central Girls Varsity Basketball

Edon 44 North Central 41 (OT)

PIONEER – North Central outscored Edon 26-19 in the second half to force overtime, but Edon recovered to get a 44-41 win.

Natalie Wofford and Jaycea Craven each had five points in the extra session for the Bombers as Wofford finished with a game-high 16 and Craven totaled 13.

North Central, who was outscored 17-4 at the foul line, was topped in scoring by Maddie Zimmerman with 11 and Cailyn Myers had 10.

EDON (44) – Wofford 16; Craven 13; Derck 2; Hickman 2; Ripke 4; Gearig 5; Reitzel 2; Totals 13-17-44

NORTH CENTRAL (41) – Meyers 10; Stewart 6; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 11; Dominguez 4; King 8; Totals 18-4-41

Edon 9 6 12 7 10 – 44

N. Central 2 6 15 11 7 – 41

Junior Varsity: Edon, 22-20

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.