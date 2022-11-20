High School Girls Basketball Roundup For November 19, 2022

Pettisville 37 Edgerton 35

EDGERTON – The Blackbirds led 29-21 after three quarters and survived a 5/24 night at the foul line to get a 37-35 road win.

Grace Crawford netted 11 points to lead Pettisville (2-0) and Taylor Smith had eight to pace Edgerton (0-2)

PETTISVILLE (37) – Grieser 9; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 2; Miller 2; King 5; Beck 4; Crawford 11; Wiemken 2; Totals 15-5-37

EDGERTON (35) – Ritter 4; Gerschutz 2; Smith 8; Swank 7; Cape 2; Stuut 4; Farnham 7; Everetts 1; Totals 13-7-35

Pettisville 10 8 11 8 – 37

Edgerton – 5 10 6 14 – 35

Junior Varsity: Pettisville, 28-21

Ayersville 62 Fayette 21

FAYETTE – Kaylee Dockery led three Pilots in double figures with a game-high 19 points as Ayersville (1-0) rolled to a season opening 62-21 win at Fayette.

Neveah Powers drained three triples to top Fayette (0-1) with nine points.

AYERSVILLE (62) – Waldron 10; N. Sheets 12; Dockery 19; Beacher 6; Schindler 8; L. Sheets 2; Manon 3; Pahl 2; Totals 22-18-62

FAYETTE (21) – D. Storrs 3; Kovar 4; Powers 9; Gorsuch 2; K. Storrs 1; Sliwinski 2; Totals 7-4-21

Fayette 5 4 11 1 – 21

Ayersville 18 20 12 12 – 62

Junior Varsity: Fayette, 17-14

Archbold 61 Hicksville 49

ARCHBOLD – Archbold shook off a slow start and outscored Hicksville 18-4 in the second quarter to erase an early eight-point hole to get the win in the opening game of the season for both squads.

Carly Grime and Makena Thiel tallied 14 points apiece to lead Archbold while Sophie Rupp had 13.

Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder poured in 27 points to lead all scorers.

HICKSVILLE (49) – Adams 6; Seitz 6; Schroeder 27; Neidhart 5; Bergman 5; Totals 21-6-49

ARCHBOLD (61) – Rupp 13; McQuade 6; Grime 14; Perez 2; Pedraza 9; Meyer 3; Thiel 14; Totals 22-10-61

Hicksville 19 4 10 16 – 49

Archbold 11 18 11 21 – 61

Junior Varsity: Archbold, 38-10

Lima Bath 57 Bryan 43

LIMA – Bath (2-0) raced out to a 25-7 lead after one quarter on their way to the win in the Kewpee Tip-Off Classic championship game.

Resse Grothaus was high scorer for Bryan (1-1) with 13 while Anna Gray and Kailee Thiel each added 12.

BRYAN (43) – Thiel 12; Voight 3; Gray 12; Grothaus 13; Smith 3; Totals 15-8-43

BATH (57) – Clark 3; Sheridan 2; C. Clark 15; Foust 11; Carlson 2; A. Oliver 15; E. Oliver 9; Totals 18-17-57

Bryan 7 14 10 12 – 43

Bath 25 7 13 12 – 57