Evergreen Twirlers Participate In National Baton Competition

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

IMPRESSIVE SHOWING … The Evergreen Twirlettes was established in 1986 and currently have about 20 members from the Northwest Ohio area. The group competes in the World Twirling Association (WTA) and Twirling Unlimited (TU) baton competitions, along with marching in local parades according to co-director and instructor, Randi Stoll. The WTA hosted their national baton competition in Napoleon, Ohio this June and three Evergreen twirlers attended. Brynn Trumbull placed first in Senior Novice Twirl Solo; Hayden Stoll placed fifth in Juvenile Solo Show Twirl; and Camrynn Vandesande & Hayden Stoll placed first in the Juvenile Dance Twirl Duet! Pictured after their competition are Camrynn Vandesande, Brynn Trumbull and Hayden Stoll.