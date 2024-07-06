Video: Annual 4th Of July Kunkle Parade

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Kunkle held its annual 4th of July parade on Thursday, attracting a large number of spectators who lined the streets to join in the celebrations.

The event started with a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by the North Central Eagles, followed by a parade that lasted almost an hour.

The parade featured a variety of floats, tractors, cars, and local businesses, as well as fire and police departments from different areas.

Children had fun collecting candy and popsicles and enjoying the cool spray of water guns to beat the summer heat.

After the parade, attendees were welcome to enjoy a chicken dinner at the fire department for a small fee of $13, which included half a chicken, baked beans, a dinner roll, cake, and water.