Fayette @ Edon Girls Varsity Basketball

Edon 47 Fayette 27

EDON – The Bombers led 23-14 at halftime and then put the game away with a 19-4 third quarter in a 47-27 win over Fayette.

Edon’s Natalie Wofford led all scorers with 23 points on the night while the Eagles were paced by six points from Nevaeh Powers.

FAYETTE (27) – Sinks 2; D. Storrs 3; Kovar 3; Powers 6; Gorsuch 1; Brown 0; Ramay 5; Silwinski 0; Schang 4; Totals: 5-3-8 – 27

EDON (47) – Wofford 23; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 4; Briner 2; M. Derck 0; Hickman 10; Ge. Ripke 0; Gearig 6; Reitzel 2; Totals: 20-0-7 – 47

Fayette 11 3 4 9 – 27

Edon 17 6 19 5 – 47

