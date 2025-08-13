Former Swanton Standout Gunnar Oakes Signs With Detroit Lions

By: Joe Blystone

Ex-Swanton all-state player, Gunnar Oakes, has signed a three-year contract with the Detroit Lions. The deal has an average salary of $988,333 a year with a 2025 base salary of $840,000 that includes a salary cap hit of the same amount.

Speculation among NFL experts is that Oakes will be a backup for Lions’ Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta.

After attaining all-state honors his senior season at Swanton, Oakes played in the MAC at Eastern Michigan University for five seasons, which included an NCAA extension for the COVID year. His final season at Eastern Michigan, Oakes caught 27 passes for 279 yards.

He caught three or more passes in five different games that season, three of those in the first three games of the season against Eastern Kentucky, Louisiana, and Arizona State. Oakes had career totals of 56 receptions for 621 yards and two scores at Eastern.

The ex-Bulldog standout then played for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers in the 2024-2025 seasons before his recent signing with the Lions.

Oakes played in all 10 games for the Panthers in 2024, including the USFL title game against Birmingham. He caught three passes for 35 yards but showed scouts from Detroit enough to warrant his shot with the Lions.