Free Hymn Sing Set For Nov. 15 At Historic Lauber Hill Church

HISTORIC LAUBER HILL CHURCH PHOTO PROVIDED

Press Release – WAUSEON, Ohio — The Museum of Fulton County will host a free Community Hymn Sing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, at the Lauber Hill Reformed Mennonite Church, 7094 County Road 21, Archbold, Ohio.

Guests of all ages are invited to gather at the historic meeting house for an afternoon of music. Tim Klopfenstein of Pettisville will lead the community in a selection of traditional hymns, followed by a few songs performed by the Wendell Beck Family Quartet.

“This Community Hymn Sing will bring traditional hymns back to a place shaped by generations of faith and community,” shared John Swearingen Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County. “Lauber Hill’s history began in 1834, when immigrant families from Mulhausen, France, and Schaffhausen, Switzerland, met in Marshallville, Ohio, and decided to travel west to purchase farmland in what was then Henry County. Hunter and innkeeper Joseph Bates and his men from Franklin Township helped them move here and erect the Christian Lauber home. By the 1880s, Lauber Hill’s farming community included a Reformed Mennonite Church, a German Baptist Church, a Froehlich Evangelical Church, the Barneth (Bernath) one-room school, the Werrey Cabinetmaker’s Shop, the Roth Sawmill, the Uhlrich Wagon Shop, and the Leu Blacksmith Shop.”

Admission to the Community Hymn Sing is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome and will support the care of the historic Lauber Hill meeting house.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6-15, and free for members and children under 6.

For more information about the Community Hymn Sing, call the Museum of Fulton County at 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Information about museum visits, shopping, memberships, and other events is also available on the website and on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.