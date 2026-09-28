Free Stress Reduction Course Returns For Williams County Community

Parkview Bryan, the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce and Bryan Development have partnered with Heidi Stark of H.J. Stark Wellness to offer a virtual Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) program.

MBSR is an eight-week, evidence-based, experiential program designed to provide participants with practices to foster increased stress management and well-being.

The course will meet virtually via Zoom on Tuesday evenings, from Oct. 6 (orientation) to Dec. 1. The in-depth training is systematic, highly participatory and explores both mindful meditation and movement practices. Home practices are part of the course.

MBSR was created in 1979 by Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D., to help patients manage chronic pain and stress. Now widely used all over the world, MBSR has over 40 years of research showing consistent positive benefits, including:

-Increased well-being and self-awareness

-Greater emotional regulation

-Decreases in stress and suffering

-Reductions in symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety and depression

-Strengthened immune system

-Greater empathy and compassion for oneself and others

Instructor Heidi Stark has been leading MBSR courses for six years and encourages participants to bring an open and curious mindset to the course. “Even some healthy skepticism is welcome!” she said.

“We begin our time together by learning what mindfulness is and isn’t. There are usually some misconceptions. For example, people tend to think they need to ‘clear their minds’ to practice mindfulness.

“That would be impossible, as minds will and do wander. It’s noticing that the mind has gone elsewhere that is the practice itself,” Stark said.

Stark also noted how rare and generous it is that the course is offered to the community at no cost. “An MBSR course can cost upwards of $700 per person depending on the provider. I’m thankful to be a partner in this gift for our community,” she said.

Parkview Bryan Hospital is supporting the program through Community Health Improvement (CHI) dollars the hospital sets aside annually to reinvest in programs, services and partnerships that provide opportunity for area residents to elevate their health and well-being.

CHI funding is based on priorities established by the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) that Parkview conducts every three years to identify the most significant health needs in the region.

For more information and to register, visit the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.bryanchamber.org.