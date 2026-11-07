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FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Board Hears County Investment Update; Holds Preliminary 2027 County Budget Work Session

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The Fulton County Commissioners held their regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer, followed by approval of the Nov. 3 meeting minutes and amended agenda.

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