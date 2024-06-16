FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Address Items As Part Of Week’s Agenda

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, June 11th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on June 6th, along with the current agenda and payment of the bills.

The following items were then reviewed by commissioners. The dog warden reports for periods ending May 25th and June 1st. The Treasurer to Auditor Balancing Report, Amended Certificate of Est...