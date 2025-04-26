Montpelier WOTM Installs New Officers

NEW OFFICERS … Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose, held installation of officers and chairmen Thursday, April 17th at 7:30 p.m. at the Montpelier Moose Lodge Family Center. New officers and chairmen will assume their duties on May 1st for the 2025-26 chapter year with regular meetings scheduled the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the east meeting room. Shown from left to right are the new officers and chairmen: Mary Mercer, Mooseheart-Moosehaven Chairman; Rita Mercer, Guide; Deidre Cole, Senior Regent; Betsy Thorp, Secretary; “Susie” Ogden, Treasurer; and Terri Baltosser, Junior Past Regent. Installation of Membership, Fraternal Activities, and Higher Degree Chairmen will be held at a later date. The chapter thanks all members who donated baked goods or assisted with the annual Easter bake sale held on Good Friday.

INSTALLATION … Serving as Installing Officers for the Montpelier 270 Women of the Moose held Thursday, April 17th were those shown here, from left to right: Installing Guide-Rita Mercer; Installing Chaplain-Sandra Kimpel; Installing Chairman-Ellen Gearhart, and Installing Regent-Joyce Schelling. During the installation retiring officers were thanked and retiring Senior Regent Terri Baltosser thanked everyone for their help during the past year. Incoming Senior Regent Deidre Cole expressed the hope for a successful year with board and chapter members working together on chapter projects and functions to make donations to Mooseheart, Moosehaven and our local community.