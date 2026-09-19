Fulton County Health Department Encourages Residents To Prepare During National Preparedness Month

WAUSEON – September is National Preparedness Month, and the Fulton County Health Department is encouraging all residents to take simple steps to prepare themselves and their families for emergencies.

Whether it’s severe weather, power outages, public health emergencies or other unexpected events, being prepared before disaster strikes can make all the difference.

Residents are encouraged to:

-Build a three-day emergency supply kit

-Create and practice a family emergency plan

-Stay informed through trusted local information sources

-Consider the needs of children, older adults, pets and individuals with disabilities

-Keep emergency contact information updated

-Review insurance policies and important documents

Community preparedness is stronger when neighbors work together. The Fulton County Medical Reserve Corps welcomes volunteers from both medical and non-medical backgrounds to help support emergency response efforts, public health initiatives and community events throughout the year.

Preparedness is everyone’s responsibility. By taking small steps today, residents can help protect themselves, their families and their communities when emergencies occur.

Visit the Fulton County Health Department website at www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com or follow the health department on social media for preparedness tips and other health department services.