Gary Gobel Of Stryker Records First Ever Hole-In-One

FIRTS EVER HOLE-IN-ONE … On June 19, 2021, Gary Gobel of Stryker, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 3rd hole at Riverside Greens GC. His club of choice was a 7 iron. It was his first hole in one ever. Congratulations Gary.
