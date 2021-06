2021 Montpelier Spring Sports Awards

BASEBALL BBC SCHOLAR ATHLETES … Ethan Marihugh, Gavin Wurm, Gavin Stratton, Brayden JoHantgen, Blake Altaffer, Tylor Yahraus, Collin Crisenbery.

BASEBALL AWARDS … (Front) David Bowman (Varsity Defensive Award), Blake Altaffer (Varsity Pitching Award), Collin Crisenbery (Varsity Hitting Award), Brayden JoHantgen (Ironman Award), Tylor Yahraus (Locomotive Award). (Back) Trent Thorp (JV MVP / JV Pitching Award), Garrett Girrell (JV Defensive Award), Gavin Zyjewski (JV Coaches Award), Landon Fackler (JV Hitting Award).

ALL-BBC BASEBALL … Ethan Marihugh-2nd Team, Collin Crisenbery-1st Team, Blake Altaffer-1st Team & Player of the Year, Tylor Yahraus-1st Team, Jaxon Richmond-Honorable Mention.

SOFTBALL BBC SCHOLAR ATHLETES … Jessica Bumb, Emily Fritsch, Alyssa Custer, Cadey Hillard, Amy Prekop.

ALL-BBC SOFTBALL … Jessica Bumb-2nd Team, Emily Fritsch-2nd Team, Cadey Hillard-1st Team, Alyssa Custer-2nd Team.

SOFTBALL AWARDS … (Front) Jessica Bumb (Varsity MVP), Emily Fritsch (Varsity Coaches Award), Ashley Caudill, (Varsity Offensive Award), Alyssa Custer (Varsity Most Improved), Cadey Hillard (Varsity Defensive Award). (Back) Kaycee Humbarger (JV MVP), Reese Hand (JV Most Improved).

TRACK BBC SCHOLAR ATHLETES … (Front) Serenity Caldwell, Tristen Bexten, Rachel McIntosh, Riley Rockey, Addison Thompson, Lyndsi Engels, Chelsea McCord. (Back) Chloe Bard, Thomas Jay, Tylor Yahraus, Collin Crisenbery, Landon Brigle, Andre Aguirre, Kaden Cummins. Missing-April Schaffter

FRANK ALTAFFER / LINSI LIGHT AWARD … Angie Miller, Thomas Jay, Todd Altaffer, Joe Altaffer.

HARRY LAMBERSON AWARD … Kent Lamberson, Megan Lamberson, Thomas Jay, Jaycee Lamberson.

TRACK AWARDS … (Front) Tristen Bexten (Best Attitude), Emily Maniseng (Most Improved), Jacee Altaffer (Promisng 1st Year Athlete), Chelsea McCord (MVP Runner). (Back) Chloe Bard (MVP Field Event), Landon Brigle (Most Improved), Thomas Jay (MVP Runner), Kaden Cummins (MVP Field Event), Andre Aguirre (Best Attitude), Brenned Friend (Promising 1st Year Athlete).