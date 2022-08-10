Gemma Thompson (2019-2022)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our precious Gemma Ann Thompson, age 3.

Gemma is the beautiful daughter of Haven Lee Trucks and Michael Anthony Thompson.

She was born on February 6th, 2019 in Wauseon and although her time here was short she stole the hearts of many with her wild and fiery spirit and sweet smile.

Gemma loved to play with her big brother, cousins, and uncle always making those around her laugh with her silly faces and her grown attitude.

Gemma loved stuffed animals and blankets, always insisting on taking one of each wherever she went.

She also loved popsicles and ice cream and spent many days at the park and getting ice cream with her mom and dad.

One of Gemma’s most notorious traits though was her mean mug to any and everyone.

Gemma leaves behind her parents, Haven Lee Trucks and Michael Anthony Thompson, siblings, Kingston Goldsmith and Lena Jade (who she was so excited to meet and be the best big sister to), grandparents, Tess and Shaun Trucks and Spencer and Gloria Thompson, great-grandparents, Tammy and George Tanksley, Ruth Deck and Barbara Thompson, aunts, Kylee Trucks and Brandi Thompson, uncles, Jaron Odom and Colton Deck-Thompson, her kitty, Harrison, and many many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Gemma will be dancing in the sky with her Grandma Penny Stites, Grandma Patsy Heath, Aunt Karen Heath, Uncle Joe Collins, Grandpa Spencer Thompson Sr, Grandma Maggie Williams and Grandma Vera Terry Keller.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12th, 2022 from 3pm to 8pm at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. Funeral Services will be at 11 am Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at Crossroads Evangelical Church. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon for close family and friends will follow the burial.

Memorial Contributions may be made directly to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home or through the family by contacting Kylee Trucks.

The family requests that any floral arrangements and special tributes, be sent directly to Crossroads Evangelical Church.

