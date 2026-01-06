GIRLS BASKETBALL: Three In Double Figures Power Hilltop To 60-35 Victory Over Montpelier

NON-LEAGUE BATTLE … Hilltop’s Molly Dickinson (above) knocked down a team-high 17 points to front the Cadets in a non-league win over Montpelier.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER PERIMETER SHOT … Kaida Feeny fires a triple for the Locos at Hilltop High School.

Hilltop 60, Montpelier 35 WEST UNITY – Hilltop notched its third victory of the season with a 60-35 non-league decision over Montpelier. The Cadets ...