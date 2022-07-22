Harold “Bumper” Perryman (1943-2022)

Facebook

Harold Dee “Bumper” Perryman, age 79 of Morenci, passed away early Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

Bumper was born in Long Lane, Missouri on March 23, 1943, to the late Melvin M. and Mary E. (Henson) Perryman.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army for three years. On September 25, 1965, he married Patricia Willeman in Wauseon, and she survives.

Bumper worked for 48 years at General Broach in Morenci serving as a Foreman and EDM Technician, never missing a day’s work, retiring in September of 2014.

Bumper loved to play cards, especially Euchre and Texas Hold’Em. He also enjoyed trips to the casino.

For approximately 40 years, Bumper and Pat camped at Green Valley Campground in Morenci where he loved to take golf cart rides with his grandchildren.

Cooking was another pastime of Bumper’s. He was always searching for new recipes to try and was an exceptional cook.

Bumper was a faithful friend and would always do anything for anyone; never wanting anything in return. For many years he would take his friends and family on drives through the country when they were unable to drive just to get them out.

He loved to hunt mushrooms, travel with his family, and had a love for older country music. Bumper was very interested in technology and was never afraid to try new things.

Many problems were solved by YouTube and his favorite game to play on his pad was Candy Crush.

He was a member of the Morenci Eagles Aerie 1297, the Morenci American Legion Post 368, and a past member of the Masonic Temple.

Surviving besides his wife, Pat, are his children, Scott (Crystal) Perryman, Sandra (Neil) Van Brandt, and Stacy (Brad) Feltz; grandchildren, Dereck (Shelby) and Nathan Perryman, Austin (Emily), Ashley, and Allison Van Brandt, Brenen, Bladen (Michaela), and Braxten Mellon, Aleigha Smith-Perryman, Shawn Feltz, and Jessica (Charlie) Robinson; great-grandchildren, Zander Mellon, Wade and Hattie Van Brandt, and Maverick and Saige Perryman; and sisters, Shirley Carpenter and Bonnie (Craig) Bradley and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Forrest Hunt; brother, Everett “Pete” Perryman, a brother-in-law, Verle Carpenter; and several step-siblings.

Visitation for Bumper will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM; and again on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel, with Pastor Don Krieger, officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Morenci American Legion, Post 368.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Morenci Eagles or the Morenci American Legion.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.