High School Boys Basketball Roundup For February 17, 2023

LEAGUE CHAMPS … Tyson Rodriguez penetrates the lane for Wauseon in the first half. Rodriguez finished with 23 points on the night as the Indians clinched an outright NWOAL championship. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

Wauseon 66 Bryan 42

WAUSEON – Tyson Rodriguez buried five triples and poured in 23 points as Wauseon (15-7, 6-1 NWOAL) clinched their 19th NWOAL championship after a 66-42 win over Bryan and Patrick Henry’s loss at Archbold.

Jude Armstrong had seven buckets and a free throw for 15 points NS Elijah McLeod added 11. Evan Cox led the Bears (5-17, 0-7) with 16, 13 in the first half.