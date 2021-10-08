High School Football Final Scores For October 8th, 2021

Tinora 54 Edgerton 8
Antwerp 39 Paulding 14
Fairview 14 Hicksville 12
Ayersville 28 Wayne Trace 6
Wauseon 14 Delta 7
Bryan 45 Evergreen 14
Archbold 56 Swanton 0
Liberty Center 28 Patrick Henry 18
Ottawa Hills 42 Montpelier 12
