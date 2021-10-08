High School Football Final Scores For October 8th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 8, 2021

Tinora 54 Edgerton 8

Antwerp 39 Paulding 14

Fairview 14 Hicksville 12

Ayersville 28 Wayne Trace 6

Wauseon 14 Delta 7

Bryan 45 Evergreen 14

Archbold 56 Swanton 0

Liberty Center 28 Patrick Henry 18

Ottawa Hills 42 Montpelier 12

 

