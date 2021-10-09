Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 9th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 9, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Toledo Christian @ North Central 9am

Archbold @ Rossford w/Southview 10am

Bryan @ Lima CC w/Coldwater 10am

Delta @ Ottawa Hills 10am

Cardinal Stritch @ Swanton 10am

Edon @ Hicksville 10am

Fayette @ Patrick Henry w/Edgerton 10am

Evergreen @ Otsego 11am

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold/Bryan @ Division II Sectionals (Ottawa Hills)

GIRLS SOCCER

Defiance @ Bryan 11am

Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 1pm

Liberty-Benton @ Archbold 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Springfield 10am

Napoleon @ Delta 10am

St. Marys @ Bryan 1pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Edon @ Cardinal Stritch 7pm (Clay HS)

Toledo Christian @ Stryker 7pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Montpelier/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Hudson Invitational 9am

Bryan @ Portage Invitational 9am

Stryker/Swanton @ Fostoria Invitational 9am

 

*