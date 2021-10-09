Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 9th, 2021

VOLLEYBALL
Toledo Christian @ North Central 9am
Archbold @ Rossford w/Southview 10am
Bryan @ Lima CC w/Coldwater 10am
Delta @ Ottawa Hills 10am
Cardinal Stritch @ Swanton 10am
Edon @ Hicksville 10am
Fayette @ Patrick Henry w/Edgerton 10am
Evergreen @ Otsego 11am
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold/Bryan @ Division II Sectionals (Ottawa Hills)
GIRLS SOCCER
Defiance @ Bryan 11am
Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 1pm
Liberty-Benton @ Archbold 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Springfield 10am
Napoleon @ Delta 10am
St. Marys @ Bryan 1pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Edon @ Cardinal Stritch 7pm (Clay HS)
Toledo Christian @ Stryker 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Montpelier/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Hudson Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Portage Invitational 9am
Stryker/Swanton @ Fostoria Invitational 9am
