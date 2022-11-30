High School Sports Roundup For November 29, 2022

UNCONTESTED LAYUP … Eli Keifer glides to the hoop for two of his game-high 18 points in Evergreen’s win over North Central. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Evergreen 61 North Central 41
METAMORA – Evergreen (2-0) raced to a 35-13 lead at halftime and cruised to a 61-41 win over North Central.
Eli Keifer had eight makes from the field, including two treys, to pace Evergreen with 18 points and Tyson Woodring dropped 15.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.