High School Sports Roundup For November 29, 2022

UNCONTESTED LAYUP … Eli Keifer glides to the hoop for two of his game-high 18 points in Evergreen’s win over North Central. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Evergreen 61 North Central 41

METAMORA – Evergreen (2-0) raced to a 35-13 lead at halftime and cruised to a 61-41 win over North Central.

Eli Keifer had eight makes from the field, including two treys, to pace Evergreen with 18 points and Tyson Woodring dropped 15.