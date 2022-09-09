High School Sports Roundup For September 8, 2022

ON THE MOVE … Wauseon’s Benicio Torres moves the ball along the sideline against the Blackbird defense. Torres had two goals and an assist in the Indians 5-0 win. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon 5 Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE – Benicio Torres and Manuel Gante had two goals each with Torres also adding an assist as Wauseon blanked Pettisville 5-0.
Wauseon (4-2) – Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig; Assists: Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres.
Pettisville (1-4) – no statistics
Evergreen 10 Northwood 0
NORTHWOOD – Tyson Woodring poured in four goals and six other Vikings had one apiece to help Evergreen cruise past Northwood 10-0.
Evergreen (7-1) – Goals: Tyson Woodring 4, Will Parquet, Evan Grasser, Riley Dunbar, Nick Rosinski, Brodie Setmire, Konnor Sanford
Northwood (0-5) – no statistics
Delta 5 Toledo Christian 1
DELTA – Delta upped their record to 7-0 led by two goals and assist from Max York in a 5-1 win. Nolan Risner added a goal and two assists for the Panthers.
Toledo Christian (0-4-2) – no statistics
Delta (7-0) – Goals: Max York 2, Nolan Risner, Caiden Etter, Luke Reinhard; Assists: Nolan Risner 2, Luke Reinhard, Max York, Bryce Gillen
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon 7 Northwood 0
WAUSEON – Teagan Rupp recorded a hattrick and Abby Smith scored twice to carry the Indians to a 7-0 win.
Northwood (2-5) – no statistics
Wauseon (4-2) – Goals: Teagan Rupp 3, Abby Smith 2, Kasmyn Carroll, Ann Spieles; Assists: Kasmyn Carroll, Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery
Bryan 2 Bowling Green 0
BRYAN – Tabithah Taylor and Kailee Thiel had first half scores to lead Bryan to a 2-0 nonleague win.
Bowling Green (1-5) – no statistics
Bryan (5-2) – Goals: Tabithah Taylor, Kailee Thiel; Saves: Calysta Wasson 4, Mylie Vollmer 2
OTHER SCORES: (no statistics)
Archbold tied Ottawa Hills 0-0
BOYS GOLF
GIRLS TENNIS
At Bryan
Bryan 5 Rossford 0
Singles: 1. Grothaus (B) d. Conocha, 6-0, 6-0; 2. DeWitt (B) d. Bihn, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Peel (B) d. Claypool, 6-0, 6-0: Doubles: 1. Hess/Andrews (B) d. Clark/Bieganowski, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Nagel/Vashaw (B) d. Schaefer/Schaefer, 6-2, 6-0
At Bluffton
Bluffton 3 Wauseon 2
Singles: 1. Camper (B) d. Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Youngpeter (B) d. Lavinder, 6-2, 6-2; 3. McCamery (B) d. Eberle, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. Couth/Nieman, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Burt/Zientek (W) d. Coffman/Linger, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7
