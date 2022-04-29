High School Sports Schedule For Friday, April 29th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 29, 2022

TRACK & FIELD

Edon/Fayette/Montpelier/Stryker @ Hilltop Keyser Relays 4:30pm

Wauseon/Pettisville @ Archbold Walker/Dilbone Relays 4pm

North Central/Swanton @ Edgerton Invitational 4pm

Bryan @ Hew Haven Invite 5:15pm

SOFTBALL

Delta @ Archbold 5pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5pm

Fairview @ Edon 5pm

Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm

BASEBALL

Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm

Delta @ Archbold 5pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5pm

Evergreen @ Blissfield (MI) 5pm

Fairview @ Edon 5pm

Fayette @ Antwerp 5pm

Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Maumee @ Archbold 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/2)

Toledo Central Catholic @ Bryan 5pm

 

