TRACK & FIELD
Edon/Fayette/Montpelier/Stryker @ Hilltop Keyser Relays 4:30pm
Wauseon/Pettisville @ Archbold Walker/Dilbone Relays 4pm
North Central/Swanton @ Edgerton Invitational 4pm
Bryan @ Hew Haven Invite 5:15pm
SOFTBALL
Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Montpelier @ Hilltop 5pm
Fairview @ Edon 5pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm
BASEBALL
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Montpelier @ Hilltop 5pm
Evergreen @ Blissfield (MI) 5pm
Fairview @ Edon 5pm
Fayette @ Antwerp 5pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm
BOYS TENNIS
Maumee @ Archbold 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/2)
Toledo Central Catholic @ Bryan 5pm
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Schedule For Friday, April 29th, 2022"