Holy Trinity 5K, Walk, & Eaglet Fun Run Scheduled For July 23rd

Holy Trinity Catholic School Swanton OH is excited to announce they are hosting their annual Holy Trinity Eagle 5K, Walk, & Eaglet Fun Run on Saturday July 23, 2022, at the Evergreen High School campus.

This is a cross country style 5K race with the course used when Evergreen hosts a varsity cross country meet & will be timed by Dave’s Running.

CK Sweets Coffee & Bake Shop from Swanton will be on site with their food truck filled with delicious donuts, sweet treats, and wide variety of coffee flavors to delight everyone.

The kids Eaglet Fun Run will be 1/2 mile around the track, & the walk is 1 mile. Those who register by June 29 will be guaranteed a free t-shirt. The Eaglet Fun Run begins at 8:00 a.m., the 5K is at 8:30 a.m., & the 1-mile walk will follow at 9:30 a.m. There are no age restrictions for either race.

Cost is $25 for the 5K and 1 mile walk, and $10 for the kids Eaglet Fun Run. You can register for the race at Runsignup.com by searching for Holy Trinity Eagle in the “Find A Race” tab.

More information regarding the race is available at this site. The deadline to register is July 20th. Race Day registration will take place from 7:00 – 7:45 a.m.

If you are not a runner or walker but would like to donate to Holy Trinity School, you can do so at the Runsignup.com website. All proceeds benefit Holy Trinity School.

For more information you can contact the race director Brenda Whitehead @ 419-376-4451. If you are interested in becoming a race sponsor for the event, contact Kate Johnson at 419-202-6493.