High School Sports Schedule For Monday, September 15, 2025

VOLLEYBALL
Swanton at Toledo Christian 5:30pm
Pettisville at Wauseon 5:30pm
Hicksville @ Stryker 5:30pm
Fairview @ Montpelier 5:30pm
North Central @ Paulding 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Antwerp @ Fayette 5:30pm
Toledo Whitmer at Evergreen 6pm
BOYS GOLF
Ayersville @ Montpelier 4pm
Swanton/Wauseon @ Delta 4pm
Evergreen/Liberty Center @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Bryan @ Evergreen 3pm
North Central @ Swanton 4pm
Delta @ Archbold 4:30pm
Montpelier/Miller City @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Edgerton/Hicksville @ Tinora 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm
Rossford @ Archbold 5pm
Toledo Start @ Wauseon 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Maumee @ Delta 5pm