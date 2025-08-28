High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 28, 2025

BOYS GOLF
Archbold/Patrick Henry @ Delta 2pm
Swanton @ Evergreen 3pm
Holgate @ Edon 4pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 4pm
Fayette @ Pettisville 4pm
Bryan/Liberty Center @ Wauseon 4:30pm
GMC Jamboree @ Paulding 4:30pm
North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Swanton @ Delta 3pm
Archbold @ Findlay 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm
GMC Jamboree @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Napoleon @ Archbold 4:30pm (OTCA state tournament)
Bryan @ Rossford 4:30pm
Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Bryan at Edgerton 5:30pm
Evergreen at Fayette 5:30pm (Varsity only)
Elmwood at Wauseon 5:30pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Edon @ North Central 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm
MVCD @ Pettisville 5pm
Swanton at Emmanuel Christian 6:15pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Toledo St. Ursula 5pm
Maumee @ Bryan 5pm
Ottawa Hills @ Delta 7pm
FOOTBALL
Stryker @ North Adams (MI) 7pm