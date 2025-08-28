High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 28, 2025

BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Patrick Henry @ Delta 2pm

Swanton @ Evergreen 3pm

Holgate @ Edon 4pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 4pm

Fayette @ Pettisville 4pm

Bryan/Liberty Center @ Wauseon 4:30pm

GMC Jamboree @ Paulding 4:30pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Swanton @ Delta 3pm

Archbold @ Findlay 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm

GMC Jamboree @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Napoleon @ Archbold 4:30pm (OTCA state tournament)

Bryan @ Rossford 4:30pm

Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Bryan at Edgerton 5:30pm

Evergreen at Fayette 5:30pm (Varsity only)

Elmwood at Wauseon 5:30pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Edon @ North Central 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm

MVCD @ Pettisville 5pm

Swanton at Emmanuel Christian 6:15pm

Bryan @ Liberty Center 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Toledo St. Ursula 5pm

Maumee @ Bryan 5pm

Ottawa Hills @ Delta 7pm

FOOTBALL

Stryker @ North Adams (MI) 7pm