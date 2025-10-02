Close Menu
Thursday, October 2
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 2, 2025

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals 9am (Ottawa Hills HS)

BOYS GOLF

Montpelier/Pettisville @ Division III Districts (Stone Ridge GC-Bowling Green)

VOLLEYBALL

NON-LEAGUE

Fairview @ Archbold 5:30pm
Wauseon at Tinora 5:30pm

BBC

North Central @ Stryker 5:30pm
Fayette @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Edon @ Holgate 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Delta 5pm
Swanton at Liberty Center 7pm
Bryan @ Archbold 7pm
Pettisville @ Miller City 7pm


GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Toledo Christian 5pm
Genoa at Evergreen 7pm

 

