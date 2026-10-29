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High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 29, 2026

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GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION V-NW 4 DISTRICT FINAL
@ Ottoville HS
No. 1 Archbold vs. No. 4 Fort Jennings 6pm

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION V-NW 1 DISTRICT FINAL
@ Seneca East HS
No. 1 Huron vs. No. 3 Archbold 6pm

 

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