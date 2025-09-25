Close Menu
Thursday, September 25
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 25, 2025

BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals 8:30am (Eagle’s Landing GC-Oregon)
Edgerton/Edon/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Division III Sectionals 9am (Ironwood GC-Wauseon)

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon @ MVCD 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

NON-LEAGUE

Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 5pm
Kalida @ Archbold 5:30pm
Delta at Paulding 5:30pm
Evergreen at Toledo Bowsher 5:30pm
Toledo Start at Wauseon 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Continental 5:30pm

BBC

Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Holgate @ Fayette 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville at Swanton 4:30pm
Napoleon at Wauseon 5pm
MVCD @ Delta 5pm
Bryan @ Elida 5pm
Ottawa Hills @ Evergreen 7pm


GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen at Swanton 5pm
Miller City @ Archbold 7pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 7pm
Delta @ Liberty Center 7pm

 

